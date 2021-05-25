Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 33.83.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 28.83 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 23.25 and a 52 week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

