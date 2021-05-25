Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 28.83 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 23.25 and a 12-month high of 33.20.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
