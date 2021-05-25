Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 364,110 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,179,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,364,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,760,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

