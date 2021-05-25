Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 538,623 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 401.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Sabre worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Sabre by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $86,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sabre by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $46,805,000.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. Sabre’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

