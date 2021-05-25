Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 91,230 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 150.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

