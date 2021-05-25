Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,994 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,994 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Grifols worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 161,783 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Grifols by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRFS. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

