Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,994 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,830,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

