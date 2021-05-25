EOS Force (EOSC) Market Capitalization Tops $48.69 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. EOS Force has a market cap of $48.69 million and approximately $852,308.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS Force has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050802 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00266191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00036453 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

