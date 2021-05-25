Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Itamar Medical Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Itamar Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $334.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.10. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth about $8,981,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

