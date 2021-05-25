Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $13.35 per share for the year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $190.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

