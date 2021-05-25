ESBC Market Capitalization Tops $478,843.81 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $478,843.81 and $45,868.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,027,170 coins and its circulating supply is 27,747,836 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

