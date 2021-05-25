Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $206,021,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after acquiring an additional 311,847 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

