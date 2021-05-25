Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $292.36 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

