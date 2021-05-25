Ethereum Gold Price Hits $0.0328 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $662,643.30 and $247.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00067347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00937710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,654.12 or 0.09680543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.