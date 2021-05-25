ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (AMUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2141 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of AMUB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,030. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

