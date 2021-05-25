Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

PGX opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

