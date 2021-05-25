Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,184 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,662,000 after purchasing an additional 231,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 183,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAL opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

