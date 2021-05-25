Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 452.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,897 shares of company stock valued at $70,785,192. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

