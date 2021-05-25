Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Robert J. Dzielak Sells 65,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EXPE stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average of $150.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

