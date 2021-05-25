F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

FNB stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

