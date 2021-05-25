Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $154.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $137.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $138.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,394,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

