Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,117. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $114.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55.

