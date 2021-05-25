Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $40,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS opened at $151.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of -397.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.58 and its 200-day moving average is $142.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

