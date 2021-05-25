Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,871 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.19.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $210.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $569.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

