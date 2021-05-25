Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 64,256 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 287.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

