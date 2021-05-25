Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 950.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

AAP stock opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.33 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

