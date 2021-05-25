Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.98 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

