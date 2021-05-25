Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in ANSYS by 482.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 292,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

ANSS opened at $338.77 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.04 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.56.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.