Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

