Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $90.59 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.