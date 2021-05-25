Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,987 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

