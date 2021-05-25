Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,418 shares of company stock worth $8,392,461. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.