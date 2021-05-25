Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.10. Finance Of America Companies shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 3,037 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38.

About Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.