Financial Comparison: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Commerce and PCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce $64.13 million 3.82 $14.16 million $0.89 16.29 PCB Bancorp $91.50 million 2.72 $16.17 million $1.04 15.43

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of Commerce pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Commerce and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce 27.82% 10.41% 1.03% PCB Bancorp 23.53% 9.10% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank of Commerce and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 PCB Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.69%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.33%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Bank of Commerce on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate, consumer, construction, term, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides sweep arrangements, safe deposit boxes, collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. Further, it accepts collateral for loans, real estate, listed and unlisted securities, savings and time deposits, automobiles, machinery and equipment, and other general business assets, such as accounts receivable and inventory. The company serves customers through ten full-service offices, one limited service office, and a loan production office in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; cash management services; and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. It operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and a full-service branch in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. The company also operates 9 loan production offices located in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

