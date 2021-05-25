Financial Survey: WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V) and WEX (NYSE:WEX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Visa and WEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96 WEX 0 7 7 0 2.50

Visa presently has a consensus price target of $250.22, suggesting a potential upside of 9.11%. WEX has a consensus price target of $216.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than Visa.

Risk and Volatility

Visa has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visa and WEX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 20.45 $10.87 billion $5.04 45.50 WEX $1.56 billion 5.55 -$243.64 million $4.87 39.71

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than WEX. WEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 49.93% 33.86% 13.75% WEX -14.94% 10.61% 2.56%

Summary

Visa beats WEX on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

