First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

