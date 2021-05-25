First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Position Decreased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,941,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $109,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

NYSE FAF opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.