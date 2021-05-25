First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 3,472 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

AWR traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.64. 138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.02.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.