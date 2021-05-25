First National Corp MA ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 63.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.88. 29,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

