First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 14,386 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 294,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $59.53.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.