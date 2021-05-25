First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

PHB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $19.53.

