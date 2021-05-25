First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 0.6% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,097,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,152 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after buying an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 237,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. 229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,901. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $60.20.

