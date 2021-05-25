First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 11.74% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000.

Shares of HDMV opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

