First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.11% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NXTG opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $75.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.