Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FSPKF stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in respiratory care, acute care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

