FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $37,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after buying an additional 230,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $273.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

