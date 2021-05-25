Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLUX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 90,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,157. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $577,758.40. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

