FNB Protocol (FNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 27% lower against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and $280,825.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00075711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.59 or 0.00969415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.30 or 0.10023858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

