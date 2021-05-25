FNB Protocol Trading 39.5% Lower This Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $8.62 million and $352,506.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.80 or 0.00931656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.97 or 0.09744504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

