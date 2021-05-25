Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FL. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $61.55 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

